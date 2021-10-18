Good Monday Morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the brand new work-week.
After a very chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, expect limited warming today. This afternoon temperatures will barely reach 70 degrees in the Upstate and the middle to upper 60s is expected in the Mountains. Clear skies will dominate the area today along with a fairly light breeze.
Another round of chilly overnight lows take over with temperatures dropping once again in the 30s and 40s.
Tomorrow and Wednesday we'll see mostly sunny to completely sunny skies with highs becoming a little more mild in the middle 70s in the Upstate and lower 70s in the mountains. At night, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s, perhaps a few upper 30s in the coolest Mtn locations.
A cold front moves in on Thursday giving us increasing clouds and triggering a few showers into the day Friday. Highs stay in the lower to middle 70s region-wide.
Drier and cooler weather follows into the weekend, with highs holding in the lower 70s for the Upstate, and 60s for the mountains as just a few passing clouds.
