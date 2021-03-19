GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Stormy weather is out, and nicer weather is in! Expect several days of dry weather ahead.
This morning, temperatures sit mainly in the 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Some higher elevations have a rain/snow mix, but that will taper off throughout the day. Highs reach the low 50s in the mountains, and low 60s in the Upstate, but a breeze holds strong, gusting to 20 mph.
Friday night will be CHILLY with a freeze in the mountains and 30s in the Upstate.
It will stay unseasonably cool for Saturday as highs stay in the 50s, then a warming trend is ahead for Sunday into next week! Highs will get back into the 60s, but overnights will stay chilly in the 40s, with plenty of sunshine.
Rain chances return toward the end of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.