Beautiful weather will stretch into the weekend, but temperatures are going to cool down a bit! We’ll get a warm-up into next week.
Tonight will be chilly once again with mostly clear skies and a low of 38 for the Upstate and 31 in the mountains. Friday brings more beautiful sunshine, but high temps will be about 10 degrees cooler than Thursday as a cold front settles south. Highs will reach 62 in the Upstate and 54 for the mountains.
Clouds increase Friday night as a system moves by. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out early Saturday morning, but most spots will stay day. Saturday will be a cooler day with clouds early and sunshine late. Highs will only warm to 49-55 area-wide.
Sunday looks a bit nicer with highs getting into the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. Temps steadily increase into next week with no rain in immediate sight!
Watch for tree pollen increasing, which could set off your spring allergies!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.