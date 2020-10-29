Clearing and cooler conditions are on tap for Friday and this Halloween weekend! Frost and freeze conditions are expected across our area early next week.
Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with low dropping into the mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.
Friday will bring plenty of sunshine with highs only warming into the mid 50s for the mountains and 60s for the Upstate! Feeling like fall for sure!
Friday night will be the coldest night we’ve had in a couple weeks, with lows down 35-42 area-wide.
Halloween will be cool and sunny with highs in the 55-60 range, with a clear night in store for trick-or-treaters! Enjoy the beautiful full moon as well!
