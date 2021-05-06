Cooler than normal weather will stick around into the early part of the weekend, then temps warm-up ahead of our next good chance for rain.
Tonight will be cool with lows dropping to the 40s area-wide. Expect isolated showers in the mountains early Friday as another system drops in, but Upstate should remain dry and pleasant. Highs on Friday will get into the 60s only, which is 5-10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.
Friday night brings more chilly temps in the 40s area-wide, with isolated frost in parts of the mountains.
Saturday looks nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains! It will be a great day to spend outside!
Mother’s Day Sunday should be dry, but will be a good bit warmer than Saturday. Low 80s will return for the Upstate with increasing clouds late in the day.
Rain should hold off til Monday morning with our next system. A few t-storms are possible in the afternoon, but severe threat appears low. We may see a lull in the rain on Tuesday before another round comes through on Wednesday. Temps will remain near normal for the time of year into next week.
