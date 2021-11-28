A cold front will move across the region this evening, bringing in another shot of colder air along with breezy conditions. No rain or snow will accompany the front. Skies will be partly cloudy with falling temperatures. Winds in the mountains will gust in excess of 25 mph at times. Lows by Monday morning will be in the mid 30s for the Upstate, with upper 20s in the Upstate.
Monday will be a mostly sunny day, but colder one than Sunday with highs in the mid 50s in the Upstate, with only mid 40s in the mountains. Winds will tend to diminish by late day and early evening. Monday night will be cold with lows in the low 30s, upper 20s in the mountains.
Our warm up begins Tuesday as temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s, with upper 50s. Skies will be sunny. Tuesday night will be dry and cold with lows in the 30s.
December begins Wednesday, and it won't feel like it, as temperatures warm into the mid 60s, near 60 in the mountains. At night we'll see lows in the 30s and 40s.
Even warmer conditions build in Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s and mainly sunny skies, 60s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
The weekend looks cooler and dry, with upper 60s Saturday, then 50s on Sunday. Lows at night will be in the 30s and 40s.
