This morning starts in the 40s and 50s, and barely warms up. Highs reach 56 in the Upstate and 52 in the mountains under a mostly cloudy sky, along with spotty drizzle.
Overnight, heavier rain builds in with lows in the 30s and low 40s. A brief period of freezing rain is possible across the mountains, but it shouldn't last long.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers at times and highs in the mid-50s across the region.
Wednesday starts mostly dry, but heavier rain builds back in toward the end of the day as highs reach the mid and upper 60s. This rain will last into Thursday morning. T-storms will accompany the front and some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds. The timing of the front is still up in the air. If it comes in early chances of severe weather will be lower, if it's later in the day the risk goes up.
Highs both days will be in the 60s and low 70s in the Upstate and mid-60s in the mountains. Lows in the 40s and 50s.
Friday holds a small chance of a passing shower ahead of a clearing weekend.
