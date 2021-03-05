Beautiful weather will stretch into the weekend, but temperatures are going to cool down a bit! We’ll get a warm-up into next week.
Clouds increase Friday night as a system moves by. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out early Saturday morning, but most spots will stay day. Saturday will be a cooler day with clouds early and sunshine late. Highs will only warm to 49-55 area-wide.
Saturday and Sunday nights will bring light freeze conditions to the Upstate, with a hard freeze for the mountains. So, protect any plants you may have put out in this warm, spring-like weather recently!
Sunday looks a bit nicer with highs getting into the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. Temps steadily increase into next week with no rain in immediate sight!
Watch for tree pollen increasing, which could set off your spring allergies!
