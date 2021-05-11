Happy Tuesday! We hope you are having a great week so far. Through the day, rain will be on and off and temperatures will get cooler. We break down your forecast below.
For your Tuesday, expect mainly dry conditions with just a spotty shower possible. Temperatures stay cooler than usual with highs in the lower 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the Mountains. Overnight, showers become more widespread with lows in the 40s and low 50s.
Wednesday morning brings widespread, sometimes heavy rain. It'll taper off slowly through the day, but on and off showers continue into the afternoon and early evening a highs stay chilly in the 50s with a strong breeze.
Thursday could still hold a brief shower, but it should end up mainly dry and returns to the 60s.
It starts warming up Friday into the weekend with more sunshine. Highs reach into the 70s region-wide, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Next week should return to the 80s.
