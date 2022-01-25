Tonight, we'll see clearing skies and colder conditions with lows in the 20s and 30s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 40s.
More of the same is ahead for Thursday, with a few extra clouds and highs in the 40s.
A system will move through on Friday to bring a good chance for snow in the mountains, while the upstate forecast is more unclear. Some models keep it dry, with others bringing rain and some snow potential. We’ll be monitoring trends closely and keep you posted. Highs Friday and this weekend will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s.
