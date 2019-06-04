One more overall nice day ahead of rain and storm chances sweeping through the southeast. Once they begin, we'll stay in an unsettled pattern through the weekend.
This morning starts in the 50s and 60s, with low humidity and high, thin clouds. Throughout the day, highs reach the upper 70s in the mountains and lower and middle 80s in the Upstate. There's a small chance for a pop-up shower or storm from late afternoon into the evening, but the majority of the area will stay dry.
Our wet weather pattern arrives on Wednesday, but any given day from that point onward will likely not contain anything more than scattered showers and storms in the afternoons.
For Wednesday, expect spotty storms with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Storm chances will become a little more isolated Thursday and Friday which will allow highs to reach the lower to upper 80s.
Scattered showers and a few garden variety thunderstorms are likely both Saturday and Sunday, which will likely continue into next Monday. Luckily, no day out of the next 7 will become a total washout.
