Cooler than normal conditions will dominate through Thursday, then more summer-like temperatures return this weekend.
Through tonight expect scattered showers and temps dropping into the low to mid 60s area-wide. Wednesday will bring variable clouds and mild temps in the 70s to near 80. Rain will be isolated, with only a 30% chance.
Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, with a slightly lower chance for rain and still cooler-than-normal conditions. Highs will get to 80-82, which is nearly 10 degrees below average.
Friday into the weekend we will see warming temps and the chance for afternoon storms returning. Coverage will be isolated.
