Thursday will bring increasing cloud cover and a cooldown ahead of a system that will bring a chilly rain Thursday night into Friday.
Tonight will clear and calm with lows in the upper 30s in the mountains and middle 40s in the Upstate.
Thursday will start with some sunshine, and end on a cloudy note, yielding only highs in the middle and upper 50s.
Showers should hold off until later Thursday night, but a stray one can't be ruled out before sunset.
Expect rain to move in and out of the area late Thursday night into most of the day Friday combined with temperatures only in the 40s (yuck!).
The good news is that most of the rain should be out in time for the weekend leaving only lingering showers Saturday and a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the middle 50s to near 60.
Sunday will be a touch brighter and warmer getting highs back in the lower and middle 60s with just a slight chance for a shower.
Another quick system will dive in from the northwest Sunday night into Monday which will bring another round of showers to the area during this period.
There's also the off chance that a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain in the highest elevations along the NC/TN line.
Things should dry up and warm back up by the middle of next week into the lower and middle 60s with sunshine.
