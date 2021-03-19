Yesterday's storms have moved out and our local weather is improving greatly! We break down your forecast below.
After a cool start to our day and areas of rain and drizzle and even a small wintry mix across the higher terrain, our weather is shaping up nicely this afternoon. Expect clouds and sun with a small pocket of rain possible. Temperatures will peak in the lower 50s in the Mountains and in the 50s to near 60 degrees for the Upstate. Winds will stay breezy gusting near 30 mph.
Spring arrives tomorrow, Saturday, and our weather is going to beautiful featuring sun and clouds, but very CHILLY! It will stay unseasonably cool for the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. The winds will stay strong with gusts near 25 mph.
The start of next week looks great with our weather, but rain chances return starting Wednesday.
Have a great Friday and weekend!
