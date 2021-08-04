Plenty of rain fell across the region yesterday, with below average temperatures. That more refreshing cooler air mass will stick around through Thursday before it start heating up again. We break down the time-line below.
Expect another cool day with temperatures struggling in the 70s region-wide. Middle to upper 70s in the Upstate and lower to middle 70s today for the Mountains. Which overall is nearly 10 degrees below average. Rain will be scattered throughout the entire day, with a slightly greater chance in the Mountains. The rain will become lighter an isolated during the overnight. Lows tonight will settle into the 60s.
Tomorrow will be a repeat of today with a few showers and storms. Temperatures however will reach the lower 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s in the Mountains.
Friday into the weekend we'll see only a 20-30% chance of showers and storms with highs warming well into the 80s for the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains.
