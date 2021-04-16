Cooler, more seasonable weather settles in and will stick around through the weekend. Showers are back for Saturday, ahead of a nicer Sunday!
This morning, a frost advisory is in place for Graham, Swain, Haywood, northern Jackson, Macon, and Madison counties until 9am. Temperatures sit mainly in the 40s, with 30s in some of those higher elevations. The day turns gorgeous, with temperatures slightly cooler than usual under partly cloudy skies, with highs in the low to upper 60s. The mountains will have a strong breeze.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers pushing through during the day. Highs will stay cool in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Rain amounts should remain around a half inch or less.
Sunday looks nicer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Overnights will be chilly in the 40s across the area both Saturday and Sunday nights.
Clear and dry weather will continue into next week. Temps will remain near normal for this time of year in the 60s to lower 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.