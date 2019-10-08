Seasonably cool air will stick around through the week, with a couple of opportunities for rainfall. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains though.
Rain is possible today along with cooler air as highs stay in the 60s and 70s. While the mountains will see the best chance of rain (locally heavy) this afternoon, the Upstate will at least see a chance of off/on showers.
Wednesday will likely start overcast but should see decreasing clouds into the afternoon with highs comfortably in the 70s! Sun and clouds will continue Thursday and Friday with no chance for rain.
The weekend is looking mostly dry at this point with highs staying in the 70s, inching toward 80 degrees in a few spots. There is a small chance of rain Saturday in WNC, but the Upstate forecast is dry for now.
