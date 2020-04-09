Cooler weather settles in across the Carolinas and Georgia for the short-term! We’re watching a system that will likely bring rain and storms for Easter Sunday.
Winds will remain gusty into tonight, with lows dropping to 45 in the Upstate and 38 in the mountains. Friday will be cooler in the low 60s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains!
Friday night could bring some patchy frost area-wide, as the winds calm down and temps fall into the 30s.
Saturday looks beautiful, with sunny skies and highs in the 60s! Take advantage and do some egg hunts with the family and enjoy time outside, because Sunday doesn’t look so nice!
Sunday we’re expecting rain to move in through the morning, with heavy downpours by the afternoon. A few strong storms are possible, but for now the greatest severe threat looks to be to our west.
For early drive up services, weather shouldn’t be too bad, but any time after 12PM we’ll have a good chance for heavier downpours.
Heavy rain could cause localized flooding, but luckily we are pretty dry and soils will soak up a good majority of the rainfall! The best chance for heavy rain will be Sunday afternoon and evening.
A shower or two could linger into Monday, with highs staying pleasant in the 70s. Another front will cool things back down toward the middle of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.