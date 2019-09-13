Rain and some lightning continues across our area tonight. Many football games were delayed or postponed because of the inclement weather.
Cooler weather is on the way, with an increased chance for rain into the weekend. We’ll be watching the tropics as well for Humberto.
Tonight will bring scattered showers and storms with lows in the 66-70 range. Expect clouds and isolated showers for early Saturday, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A few showers and storms will fire in the mountains toward 2-3PM, then drift into the Upstate Saturday evening.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers, but otherwise not too shabby! Highs will be in the low mid 80s!
All the while we will be watching the tropics, as tropical storm Humberto is expected to develop and move near Florida and the Carolinas. The good news is that it is expected to remain off shore, and should keep most of the wind away from land. Heavy rain is certainly possible for the Carolina coast early next week.
