Less humid, crisp feeling air will settle in for mid-week, bringing some cooler overnights and mild afternoons. A strong cold front pushes through late Thursday, and that will bring the coldest air of the season so far!
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 50 for the Upstate and 45 in the mountains, so the kids will need a light jacket heading out Wednesday! Sunny skies will dominate through the day with highs warming to 75-78 area-wide.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible as a cold front moves in! Expect highs in the low 70s through the day with the wind picking up Thursday night.
Friday will bring the start of the cool-down with highs only reaching 60-70 degrees during the day, then 35-42 degrees Friday night! This could bring the first freeze for the high mountains, and patch frost across parts of our area!
The unseasonably chilly air sticks around through the weekend, with a slow warm-up into next week. Rain chance remain low for the next 7 days.
