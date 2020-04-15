Beautiful weather is on tap through the rest of the week, with some chilly mornings ahead. A chance for rain returns to the forecast the weekend.
Morning temperatures sit around 49 for the Upstate and 39 in the mountains. Through the day we’ll have a cool breeze, a few clouds, and cooler than usual temperatures with a high of 62 for the Upstate and only 56 in the mountains.
Thursday morning could have some patchy frost, with calm wind and clear sky. However, sunny, gorgeous spring weather will dominate for Thursday and Friday afternoons, with highs warming back into the 70s toward the end of the week.
Tree pollen, along with grass and mold, will continue to be an issue, so keep this in mind when spending much time outside.
Rain chances return this weekend, though stay fairly small. Expect a few showers on Saturday, and possible a storm or two on Sunday. Right now severe weather isn’t in the forecast, but we’ll monitor the system. Temps will stay in the 70s through the weekend, with an additional rain chance on Monday before skies clear.
