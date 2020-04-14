Beautiful weather is on tap through the rest of the week, with some chilly overnights ahead. A chance for rain is back in the forecast this weekend.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain as a cold front moves in. Lows will drop to 47 for the Upstate and 39 in the mountains for Wednesday morning. Through the day we’ll have a cool breeze and cooler temps with a high of 62 for the Upstate and only 57 in the mountains.
Sunny, gorgeous spring weather will dominate for Thursday and Friday, with highs warming back into the 70s toward the end of the week.
Tree pollen, along with grass and mold, will continue to be an issue, so keep this in mind when spending much time outside in this pretty weather!
Rain chances increase this weekend, with a few showers possible on Saturday, and possible a storm or two on Sunday. Right now severe weather isn’t in the forecast, but we’ll be monitoring the system just in case. Temps will stay in the 70s through the weekend and skies will slowly clear on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.