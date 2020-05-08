Cooler than normal conditions will dominate this weekend, but at least it should be sunny throughout!
A Freeze WARNING is in effect for western NC mountains through 10AM Saturday.
Sunny skies and mild afternoons are in store for Saturday and Sunday, while the nights will be quite cold! Saturday night will being the threat of Upstate frost with lows in the upper 30s. Mountains will see low to mid 30s.
Saturday afternoon will be pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Mother’s Day will follow suit, with light winds and sunshine! Highs will stay in the 60s through the weekend.
Sunny skies and slowly warming temps will be the rule into next week. Our next rain chance will come on Wednesday.
