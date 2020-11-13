A beautiful stretch of weather is ahead, with some drops in temperatures down the line! Keep an eye out for a meteor shower early next week as well!
Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 60s, so feeling much more like typical fall around here! Sunday will bring extra clouds as another cold front moves in.
The mountains could see brief showers late Sunday, but Upstate should remain dry. Highs will stay in the 60s, with breezy winds toward the end of the day.
Monday will be cooler in the 55-62 range across our area, then Monday night will be one of the chilliest of the season so far with 30s area-wide.
Conditions remain cooler than normal through mid-week, then a small warm-up into next weekend with no big rainmakers headed our way!
