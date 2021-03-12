Temperatures cool off this weekend with some extra clouds and mountain showers. Better rain chances come next week.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s area-wide.
Saturday will bring increasing clouds, but temperatures will still be comfortable with highs in the low 60s in the Upstate and 50s for the mountains. A stray shower is possible, mainly up in the mountains.
Sunday will be a bit warmer compared to Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the 60s to low 70s. We’ll be in a holding pattern til more widespread rain arrives late Monday.
Monday will be cooler with highs back in the 50s and 60s, with rain pushing in through the day. Heaviest is expected Monday night into Tuesday,before conditions clear up Tuesday night.
Another round of rain is possible late Wednesday into Thursday. And this round could pack a few t-storms. We’ll keep you posted!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.