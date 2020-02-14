Chilly weather settles in for this weekend. Rain chances return toward Tuesday of next week.
Expect chilly temps tonight with lows in the 20s!
Saturday looks nice with sunshine and highs in the 40s, so definitely feeling more like winter! Sunday will bring increasing clouds and highs in the 50s. The entire weekend should remain dry.
A system approaches next week, but President’s Day should be spared from any significant rainfall. Most of the shower activity looks to push in toward Tuesday morning.
Expect rain to be off and on through Tuesday, then wrap up during the day on Wednesday. After that the models differ a bit on what to expect. Right now the European model has us chilly and dry the rest of the week, while the GFS brings in a wintry mix for the Upstate on Thursday, with mountain snow. If this solution were to pan out, it doesn’t look like a major winter storm.
We will monitor the models to better “fine-tune” the forecast as we get into next week!
