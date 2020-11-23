As a cold front moves through this morning, a brief shower remains possible in the high elevations. Afterward, skies clear today with a strong breeze, bringing cooler conditions for the next few days. Another round of rain moves in on Wednesday, and could last into Thanksgiving morning.
It's in the 40s this morning, with a clearing sky and a strong breeze. Highs reach 64 Upstate and just 54 in the mountains, with winds that gust between 20-30 mph across the area, making it feel cooler than it is.
The nice weather continues into Tuesday, with temperatures dropping. The morning will sit in the 30s, followed by an afternoon in the mid and upper 50s with less wind.
Wednesday is the big travel day and it looks dry early in the day with increasing rain in the afternoon and evening. We'll see highs near 60. The rain will linger through the night and into Thanksgiving morning, but should clear in time for turkey, as highs reach the mid and upper 60s on the holiday.
Friday looks dry and mild, with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees, but showers return for the weekend, spotty on Saturday and more widespread on Sunday.
