Happy Monday! Hopefully you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the brand new work-week. Over the weekend it was hot with isolated storms. This week expect more rain and cooler temperatures. We break down the forecast below.
Today expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s and lower 80s in the mountains. A few popcorn style showers and isolated t-storms will be possible this afternoon, but tonight we have a greater chance for wet weather. The more heavy and steady rain ramps up tomorrow with temperatures struggling to get into the upper 70s. (A sigh of relief!) Showers continue all day Tuesday with overnight lows in the 60s.
Showers will become more scattered Wednesday and Thursday with the cooler air mass. Highs will only be near 80 for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 60s.
Friday into the weekend we'll see only a 20% chance of showers and storms with highs warming well into the 80s for the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains.
