A cold front continues to move south across the Upstate ushering in cooler and drier air into Monday. The front stalls to the south bringing periodic rain for the week ahead.
For tonight it will be a bit cooler under partly cloudy skies. There could be some areas of fog, especially in the mountains. Lows will in the upper 60s, with low 60s in the mountains.
On Monday expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, low 80s in the mountains. It will be noticeably drier. Monday night and Tuesday rain chances increase with some T-Storms too. The steady rain continues into Tuesday with temperatures struggling to get into the upper 70s. Showers continue into Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.
Showers will be less numerous on Wednesday and Thursday, but still around. Highs will only be near 80 for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 60s.
For Friday into next weekend we'll see only a slight chance of showers and storms with highs warming through the 80s for the Upstate, low 80s in the mountains.
