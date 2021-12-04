The record warmth is going away. Overnight, cooler air will start to filter into the region with a northeast breeze, behind a cold front. Temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 40s, with low to mid 40s in the mountains. We'll see partly cloudy skies overnight.
Sunday will be a lot cooler with highs near 60, with mid 50s in the mountains. We'll see quite a bit in the way of clouds, and maybe a few sprinkles or light showers, especially in the mountains, but not expecting a washout. Sunday night there could be a few stray showers, otherwise lows will be in the 40s.
A stronger cold front heads our way on Monday with showers in the mountains, with only a few showers for the Upstate. Highs will be in the 60s. Monday night it clears out with lows near 40 in the Upstate, and low 30s in the mountains.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny but quite cool with highs only in the low 50s, upper 40s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be dry with lows near 40, mid 30s in the mountains.
Wednesday through Friday will feature lots of clouds with on and off showers. Highs will be in the low 50s with upper 40s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 30s and 40s.
