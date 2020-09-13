For the overnight hours we're looking at a few showers and T-Storms over the mountains..otherwise partly cloudy skies elsewhere with fog developing late. We'll see lows in the 60s.
For Monday a cold front swings through and that will trigger a 30% chance of showers and storms with highs in the 80s.
We'll see one dry day on Tuesday then we'll watch the remnants of Sally get tangled with a cold front a bring increasing showers and storms later Wednesday. High temperatures will be cooler with 70s expected and lows in the 50s and 60s.
The brunt of the moisture moves in Wednesday and Thursday when heavy rain is expected across the region with flooding possible. The heaviest rain looks to fall Thursday with almost a 100% chance. High temperatures will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
Showers decrease Friday with a great looking weekend shaping up at this point. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.