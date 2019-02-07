After record heat through this week, we’re look ahead to a much colder weekend. A good chance for rain comes back early next week.
Highs on Thursday reached 77 in the Upstate and 74 for the mountains, making it the warmest February 7th on record!
Tonight will be mild, with clouds thickening up and a slight chance for showers. Lows will only cool to 59 in the Upstate and 49 in the mountains under cloudy conditions to start Friday. Clouds will break up through the day, and a cooler wind will pick up behind a cold front.
Highs will still make it to 63 in the Upstate and 51 for the mountains, but we’ll feel the chill big-time for Friday night. Lows will drop into the mid 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains early Saturday morning.
The first half of the weekend is looking pretty nice for February, with typical cool temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s and sunshine. It may feel a lot colder to all of us after this winter heat wave!
Clouds will build in for Sunday, and a chilly northeast wind will develop. A few light showers are possible late in the day with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s .
Rain chances ramp up next week as a cold front approaches. The heaviest rain is most likely toward Tuesday afternoon, then drier conditions will settle in for the rest of the week.
