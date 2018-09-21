(FOX CAROLINA) After Florence has devastated eastern portions of North Carolina and the Pee Dee region of South Carolina, the last thing we want to talk about is another tropical system. But there is a chance that a weak tropical disturbance could brush by the coast next week. It would develop from the leftovers of Florence.

Right now there is a 30% chance that the area of disturbed weather (highlighted in yellow just off the east coast in the image) could become a tropical depression or storm in the next 3-5 days. There is a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

Models carry the moisture close to the NC coast, then pull it northward along a cold front. This could end up bringing some rain along the NC coast, but that is all dependent on it developing. It will be a watch and see situation, and we should know much more by Sunday into Monday as to what will develop.

For now, this does not look like a high alert situation, but something we’ll need to monitor. Especially because we don’t need any additional heavy rainfall along our coastal areas.