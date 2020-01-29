Groundhog Day is Sunday, and if our temperatures have anything to say about it, we could feel the signs of an early spring!
Punxsutawney Phil heads outside every February 2nd to "predict" what's to come through the end of winter. If he sees his shadow it tends to mean six more weeks of winter, while no shadow means an early spring. Phil is a local celebrity in western Pennsylvania, but has a meager 40% accuracy rating in predicting the long-range weather.
As for our local weather on Groundhog Day, it'll already feel like an early spring! Temperatures will jump up around 10 degrees from normal, with plenty of sunshine. Our long-range models hint at slightly warmer than usual conditions overall between February and March, but that doesn't mean there still can't be a cold snap or two.
