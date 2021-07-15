Happy Thursday! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half! Classic July weather continues with high heat, humidity and a chance for showers and storms. We break down your forecast below.
Today will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some storms could contain heavy rain and gusty winds. It will be toasty today with highs reaching the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the Mountains. Drink plenty of water to stay cool, and have a back-up plan for any storms that may roll your way. At night, storm activity will diminish.
There is a better chance for rain tomorrow with a 40-50% chance of afternoon showers and storms, but many spots should end up dry. High temperatures return to the 80s and lower 90s.
While neither day looks like a washout this weekend, Saturday a few storms will pass through, with even more storms and showers expected on Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s in the Upstate, with lower to middle 80s for the mountains. Lows will be near 70 degrees, with 60s in the mountains.
Next week cools a little more with widespread rain and storms on Monday from a passing front.
