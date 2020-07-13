Get ready for an intense heat wave this week before showers and thunderstorms build back into the area as the week wraps up.
Temperatures sit in the 60s and low 70s this morning, with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Storm chances remain limited to 20% in the afternoon, with highs in the 80s to low 90s across the region.
Even more intense heat builds on Tuesday and Wednesday, with limited to no storms to cool us down. Highs will reach the upper 80s in the mountains, and closing in on the mid-90s in the Upstate.
Heat indices during this time will be around 100 degrees, so be sure to stay plenty hydrated, and keep pets cool.
Thursday brings back the better chance for scattered storms, becoming even more widespread at times from Friday into next weekend as heat backs off just a tad. Expect 80s and lower 90s through this time.
