Get ready for an intense heat wave this week before showers and thunderstorms build back into the area by the weekend.
Plenty of sun and fair weather clouds will be the rule today as highs reach the 80s and 90s. Most areas will stay dry, though a few brief downpours are possible across WNC.
Even more intense heat builds on Tuesday and Wednesday with limited to no storms to cool things down. Highs will reach the upper 80s in the mountains and close in on the mid-90s in the Upstate. Heat index values during this time will be around 100 degrees, so be sure to stay plenty hydrated, and keep pets cool!
At least spotty rain returns to the forecast Thursday before a slightly better chance of storms moves in for Friday and the upcoming weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.