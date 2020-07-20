Intense heat and increasing t-storms chances as we head into the week with heat index values will be 100+ for some. Take caution when outdoors.
High pressure dominates the south over the next few days, but with a cold front settling in just to our north, rain chances will begin to increase.
Today, starting dry and sunny in the 60s and 70s, expect clouds to bring rain/storm chances in the afternoon, especially in the mountains. High temperatures reach 90-94 degrees. A few stronger storms are possible, with damaging wind as the primary threat.
Be safe in the heat and be sure to provide lots of water for yourself and your pets. Also check in on your elderly friends, and any neighbors who might not have working AC.
Expect the same to occur for much of the week, with the heat slightly backing off by Friday. Plus, shower and storm coverage should decrease by next weekend.
