Intense heat and increasing t-storms chances as we head into this weekend. Heat index values will be 100+ for some!
Tonight expect isolated showers and slowly cooling temps. Lows will drop to 68-74 area-wide.
Saturday we’ll be watching a front settle just to our north, and that will act to increase rain chances even more. The first half of the day looks dry, but afternoon could bring more widespread coverage of storms. A few stronger storms are possible, with damaging wind as the primary threat.
The other big story for Saturday will be the heat! Highs will warm to the mid 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains, leading to “feels like” temps close to or exceeding 100 degrees! Be safe in the heat and be sure to provide lots of water for yourself and your pets! Also check in on your elderly neighbors who might not have good working AC!
We’ll get a repeat on Sunday, and even carry that t-storm chances into next week. No day looks like a washout, but be on-guard for a few storms to pop during each afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 90s for the Upstate next week, with upper 80s in the mountains (classic July!).
