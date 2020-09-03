Possible record heat in spots today, reaching the low to mid-90s, but feeling near 100 degrees! The heat will linger into Friday before a nice cool-down into the holiday weekend.
Asheville tied a record high on Wednesday at 91 and more records could fall Thursday as it will be even hotter. Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s, with an old record of 97 at GSP from 1962. The record in the mountains is 90, which will potentially be tied today. Expect sunshine and a strong breeze, with a small chance at mountain rain.
Friday stays hot and mostly dry, with a 20% chance for showers across the area as highs reach the 80s to low 90s.
Your Labor Day holiday weekend looks good with highs returning to a more comfortable mid-to-lower 80s Saturday and Sunday, with generally dry weather. The mountains could drop into the upper 70s. Overnight lows everywhere will get more comfortable in the 50s to mid-60s.
On Monday for Labor Day, expect highs in the low to mid-80s staying generally dry.
Storm chances will start to pick back up from Tuesday into Wednesday of next week, with highs holding near average in the low to mid-80s.
