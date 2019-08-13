The heat and humidity will further intensify today ahead of a front that will bring a line of thunderstorms this evening.
Today brings a mix of hazy sun and fair weather clouds, which will lead temperatures to rise into the upper 80s to middle/upper 90s.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Anderson, Abbeville, and Greenwood counties in the Upstate, as well as Elbert, Hart and Franklin counties, GA until 8 PM today. The heat index values could approach or exceed 105°. Elsewhere across the Upstate, heat index values could exceed 100 degrees but should remain technically below the 105° advisory threshold.
The afternoon and evening does bring a strong storm threat, most notably to the mountains. Some severe weather is possible in the form of damaging wind. Storms could move in as early as mid-afternoon for WNC, but all storms should be out by midnight.
Wednesday's storm chance looks a bit lower thanks to evening storms Tuesday, though a few in the afternoon are certainly possible. The higher storm chances should be toward the Midlands and Pee Dee regions in the state.
The rest of the week looks generally dry with some storm chances slowly creeping in over the weekend, becoming most likely on Sunday afternoon.
