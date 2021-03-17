Severe weather is looking likely starting Thursday morning into the late afternoon. Be sure to stay weather aware and have your safety plan ready to go in case of severe weather in your area.
Today starts with fog and temperatures in the 40s. Through the day, expect clouds and highs reaching the 50s to the lower low 60s. By the afternoon rain develops, and lasts well into the night become heavy and steady.
Heavier rain and storms will push in Thursday, with damaging winds and tornadoes possible as early as Thursday morning. The time frame we are looking at for severe storms is from 8AM to 5PM. Even though that is the main window, be weather-aware for the entire day. Hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible. Highs reach the 60s to low 70s Thursday afternoon.
Rain slowly clears Thursday night, leaving some cooler, breezy weather into this weekend. Highs will struggle to make 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, but the sky should turn mostly clear.
