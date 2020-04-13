TORNADO WATCH has been issued for far western North Carolina, the Upstate of SC, and NE Georgia through 2AM as the first round of severe weather moves in. More storms are expected late tonight, with the threat going through 7AM.
A robust system is likely to bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms Easter Sunday into Sunday night and Monday morning which have the potential at becoming severe.
A handful of Upstate counties were briefly under a tornado warning, but that alert expired at 11:45 p.m. However, FOX Carolina recommends staying vigilant overnight and keeping your phones and weather radios handy.
The National Weather Service issued tornado watch alerts for these counties in western NC:
- Graham
- Haywood
- Jackson
- Macon
- Swain
- Transylvania
- Cherokee
- Clay
The "main show" of severe weather looks to move in around midnight for parts of WNC, but northeast Georgia and the Upstate will see increasing severe weather chances toward 2 AM.
A significant line of rain and storms will be moving in from the west, bringing a high threat for damaging wind gusts. Parts of the line, or embedded supercells, could be favorable for tornadoes as well. Lastly, 1-3" of rain could fall with 5" amounts possible in the mountains of WNC, so a flash flood watch has been issued there until 8 AM Monday. The mountains of Greenville, Pickens, Oconee, as well as Rabun County are also now included in this watch.
It is important to know - the entire region is under a risk of severe weather from damaging winds and potential tornadoes. This will be an overnight event as well, so make SURE you have a way to receive watch/warning information.
Most of this will clear out by 7 AM Monday, leaving a dry, warm, and windy rest of the day with highs climbing toward 80 degrees in the Upstate.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area through 4 PM Monday for the possibility of 50+ mph gusts that could cause some additional damage.
Temperatures drop again into the 60s or low 70s by mid-week with a chance of rain moving in by late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
