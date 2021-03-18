Severe weather is looking likely starting Thursday morning into the mid-afternoon. Be sure to stay weather aware and have your safety plan ready to go in case of dangerous storms in your area.
Heavy rain and storms push in throughout the morning, with damaging wind and tornadoes possible. The main threat will start west and work its way east from 8AM to 5PM. Even though that is the main window, be weather-aware for the entire day. Highs reach the 60s to low 70s by the afternoon.
Rain slowly clears Thursday night, leaving some cooler, breezy weather into this weekend. Highs will struggle to make 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, but the sky should turn mostly clear.
Monday looks to start next week dry and sunny, followed by small shower chances on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures warm up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.