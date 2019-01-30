The extreme cold continues for one more night tonight, but we'll be rewarded immensely in the form of a stretch of above average temperatures!
Expect lows tonight to be in the teens in the mountains with wind chills near 0 degrees, and for that reason, a WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect until 7 AM Thursday.
The Upstate will experience lows in the lower 20s with a light but steady wind accompanying, which isn't as cold as the mountains, but definitely worthy of bundling up tonight/Thursday morning.
We'll take a BIG step up on Friday with highs reaching the lower and middle 50s, followed by highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s this weekend.
Saturday will be decently sunny, but Sunday will be a bit cloudier with a slight chance at some brief light rain as the warmth continues.
A better chance for showers comes Monday with spotty activity throughout the day.
Tuesday will be sunnier and even warmer with highs reaching the upper 60s in the Upstate and lower 60s in the mountains.
A cold front will provide scattered showers next Wednesday and eventually cool us back down to reality later next week.
