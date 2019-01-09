Temperatures will drop into the 20s area-wide tonight, but our strong north wind will make it feel like the single digits and teens.
Some high elevations in western North Carolina could even experience sub-zero wind chills, which is cold enough to cause frost bite on any exposed skin.
The wind will relax throughout the day Thursday, but high temperatures will barely budge only reaching the upper 30s in the mountains and upper 40s in the Upstate.
Lows Thursday night will reach the upper 10s in the mountains and middle 20s with a much calmer wind.
We'll see similar weather again Friday before moisture works its way back into the area.
A few stray raindrops and perhaps a few flurries are possible Saturday morning in the mountains and extreme northern Upstate.
The main rain will hold off until Saturday evening in the Upstate with a light rain/snow mix happening throughout the day leading up in the mountains.
Rain will fall steadily Saturday night in the Upstate and mix with snow in the mountains, which could even result in some ice with temperatures near/below freezing.
Rain will continue Sunday morning and then lighten up throughout the day before moving out Sunday evening.
This is how things look today, and while there's been some consistency with the various models, this forecast could still change, so continue to check back for updates.
Meanwhile next week brings us dry and chilly weather with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.
