The rain is back! After more than 10 days without, soggy conditions will last for several days.
Scattered rain and an isolated thunderstorm today, with temperatures reaching the low 70s in the mountains and upper 70 in the Upstate. This is right on average for this time of year. Rain tapers off slightly overnight, with more rain and storms tomorrow and highs in the 60s to mid-70s.
With an area of low pressure cut off from the jet stream meandering around the eastern US, more rain and storm threats come Wednesday and Thursday. Luckily, severe threats look low all week long, but we'll keep an eye on isolated spots with poor drainage. The ground should soak up most of the water after being so dry, but poor drainage spots could briefly flood as 2-4" of rain come through the week.
By Friday into next weekend, we should start to see more in the way of sunshine and lower rain chances, but some spotty wet weather will still be in the forecast through Saturday. Sunday looks dry with more sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s, with 50s to low 60s at night.
