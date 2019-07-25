Keep your eyes peeled for random shooting starts over the next few days! The Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower is ongoing, and with the new moon approaching next week, we'll be in store for some good viewing conditions. Best viewing will be Sunday through Wednesday.
According to EarthSky.org this meteor shower favors the southern hemisphere, but we can still catch part of it in our area.
The much more impressive Perseid Meteor shower will get going in August as well, so you could see some precursor meteors to that one as well.
Get away from city lights and check out the skies as late as possible. The pre-dawn hours tend to be best for catching a meteor or two!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.