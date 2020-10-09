Temperatures cool down into Friday and this weekend, as rain pushes in from Delta! The heaviest downpours will be to our west, but we’ll still manage to get 1-2” of rain by late Sunday.
Friday will bring more clouds and some slightly cooler temps in the 70s area-wide. An isolated shower is possible Friday night, but most of the rain will hold off until Saturday into Sunday.
Saturday will start with cloud and scattered drizzle/light rain. Through the day we’ll get periods of moderate rain, but should see breaks in between. Highs will struggle to get over 70, which will keep the air a bit more stable. This should limit our t-storm threat.
Sunday the center of circulation will get a bit closer to us, and that could lead to a window of opportunity for stronger storms Sunday afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible all through Sunday, then tapering off Sunday night.
Monday will still bring some rain as a cold front approaches. Once it passes through, we’ll dry out for many days ahead.
