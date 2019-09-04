(FOX Carolina) - Dorian could move uncomfortably close to, or make landfall, along the Carolina coastline Thursday. We are watching every update and will keep you updated on the very latest.
A HURRICANE WARNING continues for the entire SC coast. Hurricane conditions are possible late tonight into Thursday. A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for these same areas.
Dorian currently packs winds at 110 mph and continues moving parallel to the east coast of FL. A turn to the north and north-northeast tonight and tomorrow will bring it very close to the SC coast, staying near category 2 strength.
As far as South Carolina beach weather is concerned, the heavier rain and strong wind would move in this evening and last through Thursday night. Hurricane force wind gusts are possible along the immediate SC coast tonight and Thursday. Tropical storm force wind gusts are likely inland toward I-95. Coastal flooding, storm surge, and beach erosion remain likely too. Lastly, spin-up tornadoes are possible today and tonight along the SC coast as spiral bands rotate inland.
In the western Carolinas including the Upstate, expect some extra clouds, a small chance of rain, and a breeze to develop Thursday. The highest wind gusts expected would be 20-25 mph and confined to areas of the southern and eastern Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.